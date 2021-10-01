Chamber Brings October Excitement

Our first excitement in October is welcoming two new members to the Chamber, and they are the Borrego Ministers’ Association and Kendall’s Café. You’ll find more information about these exceptional new members on the Chamber website: visitborrego.com.

Time is flying by as we near Borrego Days weekend and I ask everyone for just one favor, when visitors ask about our wonderful event, don’t reply with what we aren’t having this year, but instead encourage them to join the fun at Christmas Circle with live music, over 50 vendors, food, shopping, kids zone, beer garden, “Show & Shine” car show, art demonstrations, local talent and more!

“Show & Shine” for those wanting to show off their beauty at the car show, email Dave at ljindinc@san.rr.com. Cars will be judged and trophies awarded, free entry.

As many of you have seen in the Chamber’s weekly eblast, this Borrego Days we’ll be giving away (yes, free) two sets of “Grand Stand Seats and a Parking Pass” for the Tournament of Roses Parade, January 1, 2022. Each set is valued at $200, thanks to Sharp Seating Company, the official seating company of the parade. All of the bleacher seating you see on television is provided by Sharp, a family owned and operated company for 85 years. Entries open on Saturday Oct. 23, drawing held on Sunday Oct. 24. Winners must be present to win!

On 10/23 – Saturday morning, our Borrego Springs Fire Department will work their way down Palm Canyon at 9:40 a.m. to ring-in the Festival at Christmas Circle, followed by our very own Borregan Jackette Williams who’ll be singing the national anthem. We’ll then have everyone look to the sky for our popular flyover.

On Sunday, get ready to smile, as new to the lineup, is the Borrego Springs Elementary School Dance Club, 10:15 a.m.; this will be a real treat for everyone.

Finally, the calls have started coming in about the First Borrego Days Festival Talent Show, Sunday 1:30 p.m. at the center stage dance floor. Signup details are posted on the Festival website Borregodays.com and will be available throughout the Festival.

Here is the mini version:

Open to amateur’s ages five (5) years old and up. Acts are limited to a maximum of three (3) minutes.

15 spots are available; sign-up begins at noon on Saturday at the Chamber Information Booth.

Cost: $10 per act. Acts will be judged by a panel of dignitaries.

Prizes: 1st Place – $75 and trophy 2nd Place $50 | 3rd Place $25.

For more Borrego Days details visit borregodays.com……..see you at the Festival!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com