LITVAKdance: Suffrage in the Desert

LITVAKdance presents an evening of dedication to the historical women of San Diego, with "Suffrage in the Desert: Outdoor Live Dance and Music Event" on Friday October 22, 5 p.m., held at the Borrego Springs Library.

Originally created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote in 1920, LITVAKdance presents four solos based on the lives of San Diego pioneer women from the Anza-Borrego Desert, Julian, Fallbrook and Jamul.

Accompanied by the Parlour Trick, Violinist Meredith Yayanos, the performers will reimagine these women's experiences in the San Diego backcountry through dance. Bring your walking shoes and join in on the fun/explorations, as the performance will travel from the library to the adjacent outdoor amphitheater to take in the sheer beauty of the desert for a performance set against the majestic desert mountains.

Schedule of Events:

5 p.m. –Doors open, Borrego Springs Library Community Room

5:15 p.m. – Artists Talk/Meet the Artists, Borrego Springs Library Community Room

5:45 p.m. –Dance Performance at the County Park Amphitheater

Who is LITVAKdance?

LITVAKdance is a non-profit contemporary dance company based in NW San Diego County. Our mission: LITVAKdance is committed to crafting an artistic experience that both engages and challengs diverse audiences. Our vision: We strive to present dances that represent out multi-faced humanity; we are from places that span the globe and we believe our dances and dancers should reflect the diversity that is Southern California. We want to bring our audiences along with us on magical journeys that help us understand each other better.

For more information, visit litvakdance.org/performances or contact sadie@litvakdance.org.