1575 Yaqui Road Home in Escrow

A small group of Borrego neighbors have opened escrow on the purchase of the home at 1575 Yaqui Road. They are working through the final details and reviewing escrow documents and instructions. This is being done to ensure the home continues to be a place of personal enjoyment for the owners and their guests.

1575 Yaqui Road is the home in which SVP Merle Wakefield was to be placed by Liberty Healthcare/CONREP.

However, Superior Court Judge David M. Gill granted Liberty Healthcare/CONREP’s request to release the property located at 1575 Yaqui Road in Borrego Springs that was being held as a potential placement for Wakefield.

The placement hearing previously scheduled for September 13, 2021 has been cancelled. A further hearing to review the status of a potential placement for Wakefield has been scheduled for February 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. in San Diego Superior Court, Department 2204, with Judge Gill.