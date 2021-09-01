Rams Hill Continues to Give

Rams Hill GM Harry Turner hands elementary teacher, Sasha Ybarra-Cseri, and math teacher, Polly Macuga, (with Principal Victoria Baay looking on) with a $200 gift card to show Community's appreciation for the dedicated work our teachers provide. School began August 30 and every one of the 24 teachers received a gift card with no strings attached. A great way to begin the school Year! Thank you, Rams Hill.

– Martha Deichler, BSUSD School-Community Liaison