RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Rams Hill Continues to Give

 

Last updated 9/7/2021 at 10:42am

Photo Courtesy of Martha Deichler

Rams Hill GM Harry Turner hands elementary teacher, Sasha Ybarra-Cseri, and math teacher, Polly Macuga, (with Principal Victoria Baay looking on) with a $200 gift card to show Community's appreciation for the dedicated work our teachers provide. School began August 30 and every one of the 24 teachers received a gift card with no strings attached. A great way to begin the school Year! Thank you, Rams Hill.

– Martha Deichler, BSUSD School-Community Liaison

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 09/12/2021 06:14