Black Tar Heroin Seized
Last updated 9/2/2021 at 10:21am
El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three people accused of attempting to smuggle black tar heroin through an immigration checkpoint on Aug. 26.
The incident occurred at around noon, when a dark gray 2004 Acura TLX approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
During secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to the trunk of the vehicle. The agents discovered two bundles wrapped in black tape concealed inside a speaker box. The contents inside the bundles tested positive for black tar heroin.
The bundles tested positive for black tar heroin, weighing 4.8 pounds with an estimated value of $58,779.
The driver, a 38-year-old male legal permanent resident, passengers a 31-year-old female, and a 30-year-old male both United States citizen, the vehicle and heroin were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.