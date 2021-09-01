RSS

$55K Worth of Methamphetamine Seized

 

Last updated 9/2/2021 at 10:21am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two people accused of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on Aug. 19.

The incident occurred at about 12:17 p.m., when a silver 2004 Mercedes SL approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection due to a pre-primary Border Patrol K-9 alert.

During the secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the trunk of the vehicle. The agents discovered a duffel bag containing 20 clear vacuum sealed bundles of a white crystalline substance. The contents inside the plastic bags tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, a 60-year-old male, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were caught with 20 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of $55,000.00.

The individuals, identified as United States Citizens, the vehicle, and narcotics were later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

