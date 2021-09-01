$55K Worth of Methamphetamine Seized

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two people accused of attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on Aug. 19.

The incident occurred at about 12:17 p.m., when a silver 2004 Mercedes SL approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection due to a pre-primary Border Patrol K-9 alert.

During the secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the trunk of the vehicle. The agents discovered a duffel bag containing 20 clear vacuum sealed bundles of a white crystalline substance. The contents inside the plastic bags tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, a 60-year-old male, and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were caught with 20 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of $55,000.00.

The individuals, identified as United States Citizens, the vehicle, and narcotics were later turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency.