SVP House Purchased

 

Last updated 9/23/2021 at 10:37am



The house at 1575 Yaqui Road has been purchased by a group of concerned Borrego Springs citizens who wish to ensure the safety of not only the immediate neighborhood around de Anza Estates, but also the entire Borrego Valley.

This resolves the near-term issue of having a Sexual Violent Predator (SVP) placed in that home. They still remain concerned about what Liberty Healthcare and the State of California is going to do in the future.

Another hearing has been set for February 22, 2022 at 9 a.m. in San Diego Superior Court, Department 2204, with Judge Gill, for the placement of SVP Merle Wakefield. The house is currently in escrow.

