Grant Received from BVEF

The Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center, Inc., received a nearly $14,000 grant from the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund in support of the ongoing operation of the Borrego Community Resource Center.

The $13,680 grant will cover one-half of the rent for the nearly 5,000 square-foot space that houses the Resource Center on the east side of The Mall at 587 Palm Canyon Drive. The other half of the rent is being generously donated by Jim and Anne Wermers, property owners.

The Resource Center is home to Borrego’s only weekly food pantry which is held Tuesdays from noon to 4 p.m. The food pantry is jointly operated by Feeding Borrego, a home-grown food bank operation founded by the Wermers, and Feeding America, a nationally based non-profit anti-hunger operation which is locally headed up by Martha Deichler, former Borrego Mayor and School District Superintendent.

The Resource Center is home to other community services including pro bono legal services, mental health counseling, and job training.