Borrego Sun

"THOBS Exhibit Comments"

 

Last updated 9/28/2021 at 2:28pm



An incredible exhibit where beauty, ingenuity and daring reigns. My eyes danced with joy as their insightful work mesmerized again and again. The tapestry of colors, styles and “off-the-chart” masterpieces kept me going around the soothing and exciting gallery space that appeared to levitate.

Wick Alexander’s stunning Aggregate Paintings and Fritz Liebhardt’s playful and intricate Mobiles and Paintings created a wonder world of color bouquets that gently beckoned me.

Robin Brailsford’s Art Jewelry & Glass Constructions is bold, beautiful and breathtaking. The pristine display in glass cases are impeccable. They whispered “get closer, take your time, breathe in my essence, and feel the rings, necklaces, earrings against your skin as your mind conjures up how they would look on you cherishing one-of-a-kind jewelry like no other.”

Yes, I am pleased to say that I relish wearing the earrings – it makes me feel special every time.

Gerda Govine Ituarte, Published Poet

– Jamul, California

