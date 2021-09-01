RSS

American Legion 9/11/2021 First Responders Fundraiser dinner

 

Last updated 9/7/2021 at 1:10pm



Please join our American Legion Post 853 family for our 9/11/2021

Lasagna Dinner. This dinner is a fundraiser for our California First Responders. All proceeds will be donated to the Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation*.

Lasagna, Meat or Vegetable, Fresh Salad, Garlic Bread & Dessert

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $7

The money raised goes directly to assist firefighters, their families, those that support firefighters, and to assist burn victims. Independent audits ensure transparency.

American Legion Post 853 is located at 4515 Borrego Springs Road Borrego Springs, California 92004.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

