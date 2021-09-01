American Legion 9/11/2021 First Responders Fundraiser dinner

Please join our American Legion Post 853 family for our 9/11/2021

Lasagna Dinner. This dinner is a fundraiser for our California First Responders. All proceeds will be donated to the Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation*.

Lasagna, Meat or Vegetable, Fresh Salad, Garlic Bread & Dessert

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $7

The money raised goes directly to assist firefighters, their families, those that support firefighters, and to assist burn victims. Independent audits ensure transparency.

American Legion Post 853 is located at 4515 Borrego Springs Road Borrego Springs, California 92004.