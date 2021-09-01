Chamber Brings Good News

For the Chamber which is normally closed in the month of August, it has been a whirlwind of activity behind the closed doors. It all began with the disturbing SVP Merle Wakefield announcement where we quickly set the response ball in motion, arranging the Community Town Hall, working with media outlets and government officials, surrounding area advocates and answering and keeping track of all the incredible responses from the community. For now we are thrilled to say that part one of this battle has been won, we shall see what transpires in the new year. However, we are certain that Borrego Springs sent a loud and clear message to the San Diego County Judicial system and Liberty Healthcare that we will not stand by quietly when trying to wrong our community.

With that said, from the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and myself, we thank everyone who helped to fight this battle. From the outstanding response from the community, to our government officials, media outlets – television and print, and all of the individuals that spent so much extra time on this issue (out in front and behind the scenes – you know who you are) nothing would have been accomplished without you! Rest assured we will continue to follow the situation and keep the community informed.

Now onto some fun news. Visit California is using Borrego Springs in print, social media, and on television for their “Kidifornia” promotions as Borrego Springs is a family-friendly place to visit. Also the San Diego Union Tribune picked Borrego Springs in their “Top 25” places to visit in San Diego. Westways (AutoClub) magazine has had photos from their readers in Borrego Springs in their last two issues; all of this is exciting and priceless promotions for our wonderful community.

Borrego Days is moving right along with vendors signing up and sponsors being generous. The entertainment is starting to shape up and the ever-long permit process has been submitted. We are constantly updating the Festival website at http://www.borregodays.com so check it out and see what’s happening. Once we are a little more into September we’ll hold a volunteer signup event and see what you are interested in doing. We have a surprise for volunteers that I can’t give away yet ;-)

The 21 – 22 Embrace Borrego Guide is nearing completion and looking fantastic!

I’m sure I forgot something but I’ll get back into the groove next time. The Chamber will reopen for walk-ins on Labor Day, 9/6, however, I’m returning voicemails and emails so don’t hesitate to let me know what the Chamber can help you with. The weather is starting to cool down, slowly but surely.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com