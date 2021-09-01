RSS

The House of Borrego Springs Artists Reception and Season Hours

 

Last updated 9/2/2021 at 10:04am



The House of Borrego Springs EAST and WEST Galleries and shop open with its Season hours beginning Saturday September 4. Open Tuesday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The WEST Gallery hosts its opening reception for artists Fritz Liebhardt, Robin Brailsford and Wick Alexander on Saturday September 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join us in welcoming and celebrating the artists. The EAST Gallery will exhibit Lisa Meldrum’s mid-century model homes of Borrego Springs opening (save the date!) October 2 for ARTWALK. A very exciting season with new artists, ARTTALKS, exhibitions and mid-century modern everything for the home, office and garden!

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

