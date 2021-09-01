The House of Borrego Springs Artists Reception and Season Hours

The House of Borrego Springs EAST and WEST Galleries and shop open with its Season hours beginning Saturday September 4. Open Tuesday – Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The WEST Gallery hosts its opening reception for artists Fritz Liebhardt, Robin Brailsford and Wick Alexander on Saturday September 4 at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Join us in welcoming and celebrating the artists. The EAST Gallery will exhibit Lisa Meldrum’s mid-century model homes of Borrego Springs opening (save the date!) October 2 for ARTWALK. A very exciting season with new artists, ARTTALKS, exhibitions and mid-century modern everything for the home, office and garden!

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.