SVP Wakefield Placement Postponed

 

Last updated 8/23/2021 at 3pm



District Attorney Summer Stephan's office just informed me that the placement of SVP Wakefield has been postponed. They are now requesting SVP WAKEFIELD continue in-patient treatment for a period of at least six months at the Department of State Hospitals (DSH) Coalinga.

"As of today, Liberty Healthcare/CONREP withdrew a request to have SVP WAKEFIELD housed at the Borrego Springs property (1575 Yaqui Road). The SVP Public Placement hearing for SVP WAKEFIELD scheduled for (9/13/21) has been vacated as Liberty Healthcare/CONREP is currently no longer seeking to place SVP WAKEFIELD at this property."

This is a major victory for Borrego Springs and the surrounding areas. I will continue to fight against the placement of any SVP's in Borrego Springs and will continue to protect our unincorporated area.

Supervisor Jim Desmond | 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101

