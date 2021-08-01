Man Arrested, Attempts to Flee Checkpoint

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man attempting to smuggle fentanyl through an immigration checkpoint early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 4:35 a.m., when a blue 2012 Ford Fusion approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation.

The driver, however, did not comply to the secondary inspection referral and continued to drive northbound on Highway 86.

Agents responded by pursuing the vehicle and attempted to initiate a vehicle stop. The driver failed to comply as he continued to evade the agents by driving off the road. The vehicle finally became disabled at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Cedar Avenue.

Agents located the vehicle and as they approached, they noticed the driver attempting to flee the immediate area on foot. Agents arrested the driver immediately and searched the vehicle.

They discovered a plastic bag on the passenger seat containing pills labeled M30. The contents inside the plastic bag tested positive for fentanyl.

The 34-year-old man was smuggling approximately 22 grams of fentanyl with an estimated value of $3,300.

The driver was transported to Highway 86 checkpoint for further processing.

The man, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.