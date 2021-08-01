Senior Center: Congregate Meals, Activities

The Senior Center is open and adding new programs and more people are coming to have lunch together again. Art classes, fitness classes and movies on the big screen are now resuming, lunches are being served, and everyone is welcome. The Senior Center is located at 580 Circle J Drive, at the corner of Circle J and Cahuilla Road.

The fitness class has been very popular, and will return after summer break in August. It is led by Kathy Johnson, Physical Therapist, and it’s a full-body, low-impact workout for all ages. It starts at 10:30 every Wednesday, and lasts for a full hour.

Lunch will be served at the Senior Center Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 60+ can call the day before prior to 1 PM to order your delicious lunch prepared by Kendall’s Cafe.