RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Senior Center: Congregate Meals, Activities

 

Last updated 8/11/2021 at 9:23am



The Senior Center is open and adding new programs and more people are coming to have lunch together again. Art classes, fitness classes and movies on the big screen are now resuming, lunches are being served, and everyone is welcome. The Senior Center is located at 580 Circle J Drive, at the corner of Circle J and Cahuilla Road.

The fitness class has been very popular, and will return after summer break in August. It is led by Kathy Johnson, Physical Therapist, and it’s a full-body, low-impact workout for all ages. It starts at 10:30 every Wednesday, and lasts for a full hour.

Lunch will be served at the Senior Center Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 60+ can call the day before prior to 1 PM to order your delicious lunch prepared by Kendall’s Cafe.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 08/11/2021 15:28