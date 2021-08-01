Supervisor Jim Desmond Opposes Borrego's SVP

Keeping the citizens of Borrego Springs safe is my top priority. While no community is a perfect place to locate a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP), the proposed placement of Merle Wade Wakefield, a repeat violent sex offender, in a house located on a golf course where children frequent is simply not acceptable and should have never been considered viable by Liberty Healthcare.

For those of you unfamiliar with this predator, in 1981 he was convicted of one felony charge of LEWD ACT WITH A CHILD UNDER AGE 14 and was sentenced to seven years in state prison. He was then paroled in 1985. In 1990, he was convicted of one felony charge of FORCIBLE RAPE. He was sentenced to seven years in state prison for this conviction. On November 23, 1998, the San Diego Superior Court found Wakefield to be a Sexually Violent Predator. A person who has committed these despicable acts should never be placed to live in Borrego Springs.

I’m pleased to see residents in Borrego Springs have formulate a plan to fight this. Donna Cleary, a senior policy advisor from my office, was at the town hall meeting and said that the initial town hall was a great success. We must continue to come together and fight against the placement of this SVP.

At this time, we are waiting to hear what the courts will decide regarding if attendees will be allowed to attend in-person and comment or if this will be a Zoom hearing with or without public comment. I will keep you updated. I am 100% opposed to this placement and I encourage the entire community of Borrego Springs to stand together and speak up.

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor