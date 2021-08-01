RSS

Key Dates to Remember

 

Last updated 8/11/2021 at 9:25am



Public comments in regards to violent sexual predator Merle Wade Wakefield being recommended to be placed in Borrego Springs may be submitted until August 11 to the SAFE Task Force. Comment Submission Deadline – sdsafe@sdsheriff.org – please copy , jim.desmond@sdcounty.ca.gov and GM@deanzacountryclub.com on your emails.

On September 13 at 9 a.m. – Placement Hearing at San Diego Superior Court Department 2204, 1100 Union Street, San Diego, California 92101

Suggestions for alternate locations: Comments may be submitted via email to: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org, or by calling 858-495-3619. Comments may also be mailed to: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force, 9425 Chesapeake Drive, San Diego, California 92123.

