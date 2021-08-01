Public Meetings on Rebuilding Camp Borrego

Anza-Borrego Foundation Seeks Input From Residents

Anza-Borrego Foundation is seeking public input on its proposal to rebuild Camp Borrego, an outdoor educational facility that hosted students for many years in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

The new Camp Borrego will primarily be an overnight facility for students and families to learn about the desert habitat, geology, paleontology, and cultural history. However, Anza-Borrego Foundation is soliciting input from Borrego residents about what could be included in the new facility to also serve the local community. Refreshments and childcare will be provided.

Please RSVP for the meeting by emailing Jaime Purinton at jaime@theabf.org, or calling Anza Borrego Foundation at 760-767-0446.

More information on the project can be found at http://www.campborrego.org.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 11 and Wednesday September 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.