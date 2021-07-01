RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

$300K Meth Seized

 

Last updated 7/6/2021 at 9:14am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint on June 24.

The incident occurred at 6:55 p.m., when a woman driving a silver 2019 Toyota C-HR SUV approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

The agent in primary inspection referred the vehicle to the secondary inspection area for further investigation. During secondary inspection, a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the interior of the vehicle. Agents conducted a search of the cabin and discovered two duffle bags inside. Agents searched the bags and discovered 100 packages containing a white crystal-like substance.

The contents inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The total weight of the meth was about 108.7 pounds with an estimated value of $298,883. Agents arrested the driver and held her for further processing.

El Centro Sector turned over the woman, 26 identified as a legal permanent resident from the Philippines, the narcotics and vehicle to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 07/09/2021 09:32