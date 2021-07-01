Water District Over the Summer

The Borrego Water District is still a very active place, even during the summer. In addition to continuous operations of its water and sewer system, a few important projects have reached significant milestones. BWD has completed drilling of a new well around the Club Circle area to eventually replace the existing well in the area. BWD staff and its Contractor, Southwest Pump& Drilling and Consulting Engineers, Dudek Engineers have completed drilling, including a few weeks of around the clock work, down to a depth of approximately 800 feet on the new well. Thanks to neighbors around the project for their patience. The next step in the process is to receive electrical service from SDG&E and install the permanent pump/motor and electrical, which is scheduled to begin in September and completion of the Project by the end of the year. The new well enhances water supply reliability for virtually all BWD customers.

BWD Staff and Fredricks Construction have recently completed relocation of the main sewerline serving Town Center and Club Circle/BSR from inside the La Casa Del Zorro parking lot into Borrego Springs Road. The proximity of the sewerline to the buildings in La Casa created a scenario where objectionable odors were noticed in and around the property at various times.

BWD had recently also experienced root intrusion into the pipeline that prompted Emergency action and construction of the new sewerline. New sealed manhole covers have been added to eliminate any odors from escaping. BWD is also planning to add oxygen injection upstream/northwest of La Casa to deal with the cause of the odors, anaerobic conditions. The combined impact of these improvements will include dramatic reduction/elimination of odors as well as benefits to the sewer collection and treatment system since hydrogen sulfide gas is corrosive to equipment.

BWD is hosting a Virtual Public Hearing on new proposed water and sewer rates for the next five years on July 27 at 5:30 p.m. For the majority of BWD customers, those with 3/4” meter using less than seven units of water, the total water bill will decrease in year one from the current levels. Following year one, BWD is proposing a series of 5% rate/charge increases.

BWD sewer customer will not see an increase in year one followed by four years of 4% increases under the proposal. For more information on the Public Hearing and rate setting process, including the 80+ page report supporting the rate recommendations, go to BorregoWD.org.