American Legion Donations
Last updated 7/26/2021 at 1:30pm
American Legion Riders, Post 853, Borrego Springs, California want to thank the very generous Borrego Springs community for your support of our monthly Steak Nights. This support allowed the riders to donate $4000 to Veterans and community programs.
Veterans Village of San Diego $1,000
Warrior Expeditions $1000
Borrego Springs Senior Center $ 500
Borrego Springs Boys & Girls Club $ 500
Borrego Springs Ministries $ 500
BSUSD Vocational Welding Program $ 500
We look forward to another successful fall/winter season when we start our Steak Nights in September. We hope to see you around the legion.
Mike Kitten
– ALR Treasurer