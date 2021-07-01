American Legion Donations

American Legion Riders, Post 853, Borrego Springs, California want to thank the very generous Borrego Springs community for your support of our monthly Steak Nights. This support allowed the riders to donate $4000 to Veterans and community programs.

Veterans Village of San Diego $1,000

Warrior Expeditions $1000

Borrego Springs Senior Center $ 500

Borrego Springs Boys & Girls Club $ 500

Borrego Springs Ministries $ 500

BSUSD Vocational Welding Program $ 500

We look forward to another successful fall/winter season when we start our Steak Nights in September. We hope to see you around the legion.

Mike Kitten

– ALR Treasurer