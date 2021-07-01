RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

American Legion Donations

 

Last updated 7/26/2021 at 1:30pm



American Legion Riders, Post 853, Borrego Springs, California want to thank the very generous Borrego Springs community for your support of our monthly Steak Nights. This support allowed the riders to donate $4000 to Veterans and community programs.

Veterans Village of San Diego $1,000

Warrior Expeditions $1000

Borrego Springs Senior Center $ 500

Borrego Springs Boys & Girls Club $ 500

Borrego Springs Ministries $ 500

BSUSD Vocational Welding Program $ 500

We look forward to another successful fall/winter season when we start our Steak Nights in September. We hope to see you around the legion.

Mike Kitten

– ALR Treasurer

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 07/29/2021 12:40