ABF Transfer of Acres

The Anza-Borrego Foundation is celebrating the transfer of 17,597 acres to Anza-Borrego State Park, likely the single largest transfer of land from a cooperating association to a state park in the history of California State Parks on July 29, 2021.

The transfer, finalized in June 2021, is 17,597 acres of formerly private inholdings of land transferred to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park from the Anza-Borrego Foundation.

This land transfer includes historical, cultural, natural, and sensitive areas, including the following:

Three hundred thirty-one separate parcels of inholdings

Almost 10,000 acres of designated State Wilderness Areas

Removes 310 miles of private property lines within the State Park and reduces park management costs.

The largest single parcel is 690 acres, and the smallest is a former mining claim and is 3 feet by 402 feet.

This transfer represents 29 years of land acquisition.

Provides connectivity and wildlife corridors between Cuyamaca Rancho State Park and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, as well as near the border with Mexico.

It includes three thousand five hundred acres in the Badlands, rich in paleontological resources and Flat-Tail Horned lizard habitat.

Over 6,000 acres are in the diverse and water-rich Coyote Canyon area.

Hundreds of acres preserve wildflower fields, a popular springtime attraction and an essential part of the desert ecosystem. And so much more!

Armando Quintero, Director of California State Parks, Ray Lennox, Park Superintendent and Scott Morrison, Director of Conservation Science at The Nature Conservancy and other notable speakers, will speak on the significance of this event.

So mark your calendar for July 29, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and join in making history during this virtual event. Registration for the event begins in early July. More details to follow.

For more information, visit http://www.theabf.org.

Anza-Borrego Foundation (ABF) is the official nonprofit partner of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. We provide financial support for Park programs, acquire land for conservation in and around the Park, educate the public about the Park's resources and support research relevant to our region.

Our mission is to protect and preserve the natural landscapes, wildlife habitat and cultural heritage of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and its surrounding region for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Anza-Borrego Foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. If you love the Park, join Anza-Borrego Foundation or make a donation today!