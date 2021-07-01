Save the Date: Acres for Anza-Borrego

Mark your calendar for Thursday July 29 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and join the Anza-Borrego Foundation in making history. The ABF celebrates the transfer of 17,597 acres to Anza-Borrego State Park, likely the single largest transfer of land from a cooperating association to a state park in the history of California State Parks! The virtual event will feature many notable speakers, so don’t miss it! For more information, visit www. theabf.org.