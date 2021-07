The House of Borrego Springs’ shop’s Summer hours are Thursday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Summer Show continues in the small East Gallery displaying eight artists works through August 29. The House of Borrego Springs WEST Gallery is undergoing renovations and reopens September 1. Located in El Patio, 628 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.