BSFF – Top 100 Best Reviewed Festival

 

Last updated 7/13/2021 at 2:27pm



Congratulations! to the Borrego Springs Film Festival for being ranked as one of the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway for the month of June!

According to reviews from real FilmFreeway users, your festival ranks in the top 1% of more than 10,000 film festivals and creative contests around the world. No doubt, this ranking is a testament to the countless hours of hard work and care that you and your staff have devoted to creating such a wonderful event.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
