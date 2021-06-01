Congratulations BSHS Class of 2021

Dear Class of 2021,

I know this year has been challenging for many of you. Living through a pandemic is hopefully a once in a lifetime event. During this time many of you have experienced or seen family and friends struggle with lost jobs, health, and mental well being. If there is any life lesson you have learned during this time, I hope it is that you can be resilient and come back from any setback. I won’t lie and say life gets easier after high school. You are still going to have struggles, but you know you can be resilient and persevere through them.

You are starting the next chapter of your life, whether it’s starting your career or starting college classes. I want you to know that you have options and even though things may get hard, this year has taught you that you can be flexible, persevere, and have the discipline to complete whatever you put your mind to. Keep in mind that things don’t always go as planned in life, and that is OK. There is nothing wrong with changing course, but you change with a positive mindset and do what needs to be done.

I wish you all luck moving into this next chapter of life! Do not forget that you are loved; you are a part of the BSUSD family and we always want to see you reach your goals. Don’t forget us when you leave. I love getting to see past graduates and watching the respectful and responsible adults you become. Moving forward in life, remember you carry a piece of Borrego in your hearts and you have the strength of family, community, and school behind you to get through those rough patches.

Carry Borrego PRIDE with you in all your actions: PERSEVERE through the tough times, RESPECT yourself and those around you even if you may not always agree, show INTEGRITY in your actions, stay DISCIPLINED to meet your goals, and always show EMPATHY to others situations you may not understand.

Congratulations Class of 2021! Show the world all of the great things you are capable of and GO RAMS!!

Love,

Mrs. Baay