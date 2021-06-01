Large Package of Meth Discovered

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine. A Border Patrol K-9 discovered 63 pounds of Meth. through an immigration checkpoint May 28.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m., when a gray 2008 Santa Fe approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the back of the vehicle during primary inspection. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered a large bundle wrapped in aluminum tape hidden underneath a factory panel in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The contents of the package were placed under further investigation, and the bundle’s contents revealed a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and held her for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 63.8 pounds with an estimated value of $175,450.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, identified as a 26-year-old woman, United States citizen, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.