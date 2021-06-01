RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Large Package of Meth Discovered

 

Last updated 6/15/2021 at 9:41am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman attempting to smuggle methamphetamine. A Border Patrol K-9 discovered 63 pounds of Meth. through an immigration checkpoint May 28.

The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m., when a gray 2008 Santa Fe approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 alerted agents to the back of the vehicle during primary inspection. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection area for further investigation.

During the secondary inspection, agents discovered a large bundle wrapped in aluminum tape hidden underneath a factory panel in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The contents of the package were placed under further investigation, and the bundle’s contents revealed a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. Agents arrested the driver and held her for further processing.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 63.8 pounds with an estimated value of $175,450.

El Centro Sector turned over the driver, identified as a 26-year-old woman, United States citizen, the vehicle, and the narcotics to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser