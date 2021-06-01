RSS

Cocaine Smuggling Attempt

 

Last updated 6/29/2021 at 9:10am



El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman attempting to smuggle nearly 60 pounds of cocaine valued at over $948,000 on June 14.

The arrest occurred around 2 p.m. at the Highway 86 Checkpoint when a 26-year-old female in a silver 2018 Buick Encore SUV approached. USBP agents requested a Border Patrol K-9 team to assist in the search.

During their examination, the K-9 alerted to the rear of the SUV. Agents conducted a search of the vehicle’s trunk and discovered a non-factory compartment in the vehicle’s undercarriage. Upon further inspection, agents uncovered 25 packages containing a white powdery substance wrapped in packaging tape.

The contents inside the packages tested positive for the characteristics of cocaine. The total weight of the cocaine was about 59.73 pounds and an estimated value of $948,257.52.

El Centro Sector arrested the woman, a U.S. citizen, and she, along with the vehicle, and the narcotics were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

