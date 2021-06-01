Warner Springs Cannabis Plants Bust

More than 3,900 cannabis plants were seized by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department personnel on June 4, after serving a search warrant at an illegal grow operation in Warner Springs.

San Diego County code compliance officers also discovered several dangerous violations and environmental-related crimes related to the operation.

The warrant was served at the site in the 30800 block of Chihuahua Valley Road at about 7 a.m., according to Sgt. Kamon Harris.

Detectives seized 3,916 live cannabis plants that were valued at nearly $1.5 million. Investigators said they believe the cannabis was destined for unlicensed Southern California pot shops, Sgt. Harris said.

The warrant was part of an investigation into illegal cannabis cultivation and sales in San Diego County and was issued following community concerns regarding illegal cannabis operations near schools and residential areas, Sgt. Harris said.

SDSO narcotics detectives raided a facility in Warner Springs back in March of this year, seizing more than 1,000 cannabis plants.

On top of the 1,191 plants seized, more than $1 million worth of processed marijuana was also found, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Two men who were at the scene at the time of the raid were arrested.

Detectives believed the marijuana that was seized was used to facilitate supply to illegal dispensaries across Southern California. The location was part of a larger investigation into illegal marijuana operations in the county.