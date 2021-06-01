Ten Hot Weather Tips

It’s starting to feel like summer here in the Park! The temperatures are rising, and the amount of Park visitors are falling. Animals, like the Bighorn Sheep, start making their way closer to water sources, including those living in Coyote Canyon, which will be closed from June 1 to September 1 to ensure the sheep can access water uninterrupted by human activity. It is almost like our own version of “winter,” where the Park becomes quiet, and nature leans on all its skills to survive the harsh season.

Although the number of visitors to the Park is much less in the summer, many come out to enjoy the desert heat. We want to share our top 10 tips on how to stay safe in the summer heat for those hardy visitors.

1. Always research the weather before heading out. Know what the temperatures will be at what time of the day by checking the hourly weather.

2. Avoid heat peak times by heading outside in the early morning or late afternoon.

3. Bring plenty of water and stay hydrated. You should always have more water than you need if there is an emergency, and you get stuck outside for longer than you expect.

4. Always let someone know your itinerary, including where you are going and when you will return.

5. Learn to recognize heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Symptoms vary but may include headache, dry skin, high body temperature, red skin or rash, rapid pulse, dizziness, and confusion.

6. Wear lightweight, loose, breathable, and light-colored clothing. Bonus if it has an SPF of 50 or more.

7. Avoid dehydrating drinks such as alcohol, coffee, or tea. Supplement with electrolytes if you will be sweating.

8. Use sunblock, sunglasses, and a hat to avoid sunburn.

9. Stay in the shade as much as possible and rest frequently.

10. Create a backup plan. Sometimes it is just too hot to be outdoors, so have a fun backup plan indoors just in case!

– Anza-Borrego Foundation