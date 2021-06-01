Earthquake Near Borrego

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake struck near Borrego Springs in the early morning of June 14.

The temblor struck a little before 5:30 a.m., roughly 7.8 miles north-northeast of Borrego Springs, at a depth of about 6.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Reports on the USGS “Did You Feel It?” map showed light shaking could be felt in Poway and Vista, as well as Palm Desert in Riverside County.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported.

Just a week prior, on June 5, a swarm of over 100 earthquakes shook near the Salton Sea, sending light tremors in multiple areas.

The earthquakes measured magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 5.3, occurring in Calipatria, along the San Andreas Fault.

A similar swarm of earthquakes occurred on Sept. 30, 2020, when hundreds of quakes, the largest a magnitude-4.9, rattled south of the Salton Sea, and was felt in the counties of Riverside and San Diego.

In a two-and-a-half hour span, 45 earthquakes of at least a magnitude-3.0 struck the Westmorland area. By 8 p.m. the same day, 240 more quakes were recorded by the USGS.

These quakes happened in the Brawley Seismic Zone, a network of small faults that connect the San Andreas and Imperial faults. This is one of the largest swarms in the Imperial Valley – and it is historically the most active swarm in Southern California.

Historically, the largest quake in that zone measured 5.9 in 1981.