RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Borrego Springs Observes Memorial Day

 

Last updated 6/10/2021 at 10:40am

Photo Courtesy of John Goldberg

Like many towns around the world, Borrego Springs observed the Memorial Day holiday on Monday May 31. At Christmas Circle, townsfolk and visitors alike were in attendance, while following social distancing rules and regulations. The event began with the posting of the Colors, Pledge of Allegiance and our National Anthem. Music was also provided by the Smith Mountain Boys, Dutch and Bruce. Commander Lee Quarcelino was the emcee for the day, and American Legion Women's Auxiliary Past President Karen Bobren shared a few words during the ceremony. To conclude the ceremony, a heartfelt rendition of "Taps" was played, and the rifle team did the final 21-gun salute.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 06/10/2021 12:43