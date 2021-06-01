Cool off and have some fun! The Borrego Springs High School pool opens Tuesday June 22. There will be a lifeguard on duty at all times. They will be open six days a week, closed on Monday’s. Hours and days subject to change based on attendance and weather conditions. Pool telephone #: 760-604-1572

Adult Swim Only: Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to Noon

Swimming Lessons: See Flyer (in photo)

Everyone Swim: Tuesday to Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Single Day: $1, Individual Season Pass: $20, Family Pass for Season: $30, Boys & Girls Club Participants: : Free