2021 Race Across America

After the 2020 race was canceled due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Race Across America (RAAM) is back for 2021. On June 15, RAAM cyclists will be making their way through Borrego Springs.

Over 100 cyclists (solo racers and teams), plus their crews will be in (TS-01) Borrego Springs after completing the first 88 miles of the 3,000-mile race, which starts in Oceanside around noon.

After making this first stop, they will head to Brawley (TS-02) and head out across the country before ending in Annapolis, Maryland.It is estimated the solo riders will pass through Borrego in the late-afternoon and mid-night. Teams will begin the trek on June 19.

RAAM and RAW were canceled in 2020 amid the uncertainty over public health and safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual race, dubbed to one of the most challenge endurance events and the world's longest time trial, did not take place for the first time since its inception in 1982.

RAAM took place for 38 consecutive years, where over 35 countries are represented. Ultracyclists from around the globe are challenged to push their physical and mental limits to the farthest reaches.

Fred Boethling, RAAM President/CEO said at the time that the decision was a difficult one, but they simply could not risk the health and safety of the racers, crew, staff, contractors, volunteers and those in the communities touched by RAAM.

The lockdown and stay-at-home orders varied by states and counties, making it difficult to get around. In California, the orders prohibited the running of the races, and it was recognized that lockdown orders would extend past critical decision points and past their anticipated start date for the races.

In an excerpt of what was sent to racers last year, the letter acknowledged the seriousness of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, adding that the rational decision is consistent with the facts, the science, the public health realities, and overarching desire to keep RAAM and RAW participants safe.

At that time, the 6-12-24 Hour WTTC were set to begin on schedule at Christmas Circle. That event was later canceled.

The race begins in Oceanside, California and spans 3,000 miles, climbing 175,000 feet, crossing 12 states and finishes at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland. The route crosses 12 states, passing through 350 cities and towns.

Team racers have a maximum of nine days, but most finish in about seven and a half with the fastest in just over five days. Solo racers have a maximum of 12 days to complete the race, most finishing in 11 days with the fastest finishing in under eight days.

RAAM is a continual stage unlike many other races, and is about 30% longer than the Tour de France. The racers must complete the distance in roughly half the time, with no rest days.

RAAM is not limited to professional cyclists, and is open to professional and amateur athletes alike. While solo racers must qualify to compete, anyone may organize a team and race.

Registration fees were not refunded, but participants could apply them to the 2021 or 2022 races, officials said.

To follow the RAAM racers, visit http://www.raceacrossamerica.com.

The 6-12-24 Hour World Time Trial Championships are set for November, but are subject to change.

For more information on the 6-12-24 Hour WTTC, visit http://www.24hrworlds.com.