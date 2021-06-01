I am really grateful for having received scholarships from the BASIC community. BASIC has really encouraged me to give school my all, and to lose the fear of failing.

Going into college, I was not really confident I could transition smoothly into a large school like UCSD. Not only did BASIC provide financial support that allowed me to focus on school, but they also encouraged me and let me know that they believed in me.

Having a community back home that believes in their students really does encourage us to continue to grow academically. They believe in us even when we don’t necessarily believe in ourselves. That is why I am so grateful for BASIC. I can say I am confident in myself and my academic abilities, and it’s all because of my community back home.

I am also fortunate enough to not have to stress about paying for college because BASIC provides so much assistance, which further reflects on my academic success. I am truly grateful for the opportunity I have been given by BASIC, and am also grateful for all the support we receive from community members.

Borrego is truly one in a million when it comes to community support.

Karen Garcia, BASIC Scholarship Recepient

– Borrego Springs, California