Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Christmas Circle Has A Manmade Water Crisis"

 

Last updated 6/15/2021 at 9:41am



In response to the Viewpoint: “Christmas Circle Water Crisis in the May 27 issue of the Borrego Sun, Page 7.

We have been reading about this for years, with no resolution, the center of public activities in our community, Christmas Circle.

Private huge patches of grass (Golf Courses) get special dispensations. Now the County is proposing a $650,000 “Shadeway” from the Library to what? A patch of Dirt with dead Trees!

To a simple citizen of our community, this seems like a refusal by those with ability to fix the problem to take it seriously. The BWD, or the County, need to work this out now.

Richard Gray

– Borrego Springs, California

