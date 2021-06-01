Julian Pathways, Inc. Receives a Crucial Grant

In March 2020, when the world became embroiled in a pandemic, many organizations began expanding their resources to assist those in need. Julian Pathways, Inc., a local nonprofit, started regular trips to the San Diego Food Bank to pick up food staples for the community.

With the schools transitioning to distance learning, Pathways also assisted the Julian Union School District with distributing lunches and extra food to the Shelter Valley and Butterfield Communities. As a result of the increased food insecurity, Pathways became a registered food pantry. The organization also opened the local thrift store, the Pathways Op Shop, which allowed the food to be available more frequently. Through partnerships with other local pantries and food distribution centers such as the Julian's Little Free Pantry, Mountain Manna and Feeding San Diego, the thrift store provides an alternate space to store food.

The Julian Pathways, Inc. staff soon found a need for additional food storage space.

When the opportunity arose for a grant from the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Pathways Executive Director, Hilary Ward, quickly applied. Within a matter of weeks, Ward received the great news that Pathways had won the grant. The funds were used to purchase a 6' x 8' Tuff Shed, coolers, carts and food storage bins. Now the organization has a safe place to store extra food and display it in the proper manner at the thrift store. When the local food distribution sites have leftover food, it is brought to the Pathways Op Shop to be available for those who need it.

With the additional storage, Julian Pathways can continue to support the Julian community for many years to come.