By Kim Simas 

Escrow Closed on Corner Lot

 

Last updated 6/14/2021 at 9:59am

The Julian Community Heritage Foundation is proud to announce that the purchase transaction of the lot in the center of Julian has been finalized. The corner lot, which was the former location of a gas station over thirty years ago, is now owned by the nonprofit organization through generous community donors, private investors and various grants. The group has worked tirelessly for more than four years to obtain the land and are excited to transform the lot into a beautiful park for the Julian community and its visitors. The group plans on developing the park in phases based on fundraising and grant funding efforts. Follow the group's progress on their website at juliantownsquare.com.

