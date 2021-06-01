Santa Ysabel Indian Mission Pit BBQ

Wondering where to take Dad to celebrate Father’s Day on June 20? The Santa Ysabel Indian Mission is holding an old-fashioned Pit BBQ Sunday June 20 on the mission grounds in Santa Ysabel from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with beef, generously donated from Brandt Beef of Brawley, the menu also includes beans, slaw and a roll for $10 a plate. Beverages and ice cream will be available for purchase. Included in this day of fun will be raffles and contests, awarding prizes for the best cowboy hats, boots and moustaches. Entertainment and vendors will also be featured. Tickets available at the door or in advance at the Mission 23013 State Route 79, Santa Ysabel, California. For information, contact 760-765-0810 or 858-335-3313.