COVID-19: Better, Brighter Days Ahead for California

What a time we have all been waiting for...

June 15 has come and many rejoiced as this journey we have been on continues to see better days.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, a tough 15 months for all of us – all the fear and anxiety that we’ve all had to work through,’’ Governor Gavin Newsom said. “I’m mindful of that stress still upon so many of you. I recognize the incredible burden that’s been placed on you over the course of the last year. But I want folks to know that the state has your back as we come back.”

California has had 3.81 million confirmed cases and nearly over 63,300 deaths, as of June 21, 8 a.m.

June 15 marked the full reopening of California – including San Diego County – which meant indoor and outdoor places like restaurants, museums, breweries, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and more can go back to running at full capacity. However, businesses are able to impose stricter rules and possibly require proof of vaccination. Or they can simply tell people they’re welcome if they self-attest to being vaccinated. Many businesses have already dropped the mandate, while others have kept it at this time. Dr. Mark Ghaly, state’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said the state will largely align with the CDC’s guidelines on mask-wearing.

“One of the reasons we’re in the position we’re in on cases and hospitalizations is because of the incredible work of San Diegans getting vaccinated,” District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

While full capacity returns, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said all should remember the pandemic is not over.

“June 15 is not the magic date or bullet for declaring the pandemic is over,” Wooten said. “We are still seeing cases but things are slowing down, and that’s what’s important.”

Wooten noted that San Diego County would continue to follow the state’s ongoing state of emergency declaration.

“We need to get to a point where we have no cases for at least two incubation periods, and if that happens sooner than the end of the year, that’s another thing. But the state will continue with [an emergency declaration] through the end of the year.”

San Diego County has had 281,749 confirmed cases.

In Borrego Springs, CalFire held the last mass vaccination event (first dose) of the season on June 20. They will come back in July for the second dose, but said that will be the only event in July.

The COVID Task Force estimates that about 65% of our residents are now fully vaccinated. There was one more vaccination event for the High School children on June 17, and the Task Force hopes to have > 70% of the eligible students vaccinated after that event.

“We appear to be approaching the limit of unvaccinated adults who want to get the vaccine. This will be our last attempt via a mass event. But, June 9 (after 31 days without a new case), two new cases were posted in Borrego Springs. So, we are not completely free and clear of this virus. The virus is still finding unvaccinated people,” Bruce Kelly said. “Recent calculations demonstrated that the unvaccinated are still experiencing infection rates close to what our population was experiencing last January before the vaccine began to be offered.”

After June 20, the hope is that residents continue to seek vaccination at the Borrego Medical Clinic.

“Our Task Force plans to cease operations at the end of June. We would only reactivate the Task Force if there is a surge in caseload in the Fall,” Kelly said.

June 20, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,749. Deaths: --.

June 19, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: --. Deaths: --.

June 18, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: --. Deaths: --.

June 17, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: --. Deaths: --.

- Cal OSHA regulators decide to allow fully vaccinated workers to take their masks off while at the workplace, conforming with the state’s guidelines.

June 16, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,422. Deaths: 3,770.

June 15, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,374. Deaths: 3,770.

- The state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy color-coded tier system is finally eliminated. There are no more capacity limits, physical distancing, and looser mask mandates, especially for those who are fully vaccinated. However, businesses may impose stricter rules and require proof of vaccination.

- Masks will still be required for the following, even if you are fully vaccinated:

Public transportation

Hospitals and long-term care facilities

Indoors at K-12 schools, childcare facilities

Prisons and homeless shelters

Indoor workplaces (except if all are vaccinated)

Outdoor live events, the state recommends venues to have verification of vaccination or negative test. Those who are not vaccinated or don’t show a negative test may still enter if they wear a mask. However, this is a recommendation, not a requirement.

Indoor venues with 5,000 or more are required to implement a similar verification. However, those are not vaccinated who don’t show a negative test, can’t enter. This is a requirement.

- The state will monitor COVID-19 vaccination and infection rates over the summer and keep these guidelines in place until at least October 1, 2021.

June 14, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,313. Deaths: 3,770.

June 13, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,267 Deaths: 3,770.

June 12, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,202. Deaths: 3,770.

June 11, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,143. Deaths: 3,768.

- Governor Gavin Newsom announces final 15 winners of the state’s “$50,000 Fridays” drawings (“Vax for the Win” Campaign to incentivize vaccinations).

June 10, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 281,051. Deaths: 3,766.

June 9, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 280,940. Deaths: 3,765.

- Dr. Mark Ghaly confirms that the state’s mask mandate will not be lifted on June 15 for K-12 schools when students/staff are indoors.

June 8, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 280,878. Deaths: 3,764.

- San Diego County moves in the state’s least-restrictive yellow tier, following two consecutive weeks of an adjusted new daily COVID-19 case rate.

June 7, 2021:

- Confirmed County COVID-19 numbers: 280,807. Deaths: 3,764.

