Chambers 55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival

If you haven’t heard the news, it’s on, the 55th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival, themed “Welcome Back!”

Before you read any further, I need to clear up one small miscommunication in my last writings (sometimes the brain says one thing and what’s written says another). In my efforts to let everyone know that the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce is the organization that produces and manages the festival, I also mentioned the fundraiser. Borrego Days involves many elements which even on a tight budget can be quite costly. However, what I really wanted to explain is that all of your generous tax deductible donations earmarked for the festival are used strictly for Borrego Days and nothing else hence the reason for the Borrego Festivals Foundation 501 (c) (3).

So mark your calendars for October 23 & 24, at Christmas Circle when Borrego Days is back.

As the planning has just started, proposed festivities include live entertainment, dance floor, beer garden, children’s fun zone, car show, food vendors, assorted vendors, presentations, amateur talent show, dignitaries, surprises and more with a hometown community feel. Unfortunately due to band participation and various challenges the annual parade will not return until 2022.

We know it’s summer and hard to think about October, but the undertaking is a large one and we are already a little late getting started. Notices for volunteers will be going out shortly along with sponsorship details. Feel free to call the Chamber at 760-767-5555 or email me directly at borregochamberdirector@gmail.com with your enthusiastic replies.

We all want this season (especially after the past year) kicked off in a fun and festive way for our locals and visitors as we welcome everyone back to Borrego Springs.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

borregospringschamber.com

borregochamberdirector@gmail.com