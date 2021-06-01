Chamber Who & What's New

June is here and the calls are coming in daily about Borrego Days and will there be one, but I’ll get to that in a minute.

First, we want to welcome Daniel Wright to the Chamber Board of Directors. Daniel and his family have been advocates of the community for many years. Think about this for a moment, as much as you know what the Wright’s have done publicly for Borrego Springs, triple what they’ve done behind the scenes. Even in retirement (in which Daniel is busier than ever) he is constantly working on projects to make Borrego Springs a better place for all. With this in mind and his impressive business acumen, Daniel Wright is a wonderful addition to the board.

Next up is welcoming Carol Brandin to the Borrego Festivals Foundation Board of Directors. The BFF is a registered 501(c)(3) in conjunction with the Chamber that plays a vital role in the success of Chamber sponsored events such as the Borrego Days Desert Festival, Borrego Springs Film Festival and more by allowing philanthropists a means to support BSCC sponsored events with tax deductible donations. You’ll be learning more about the BFF in the future, and how you can easily be a supporter.

Let’s keep the welcome wagon moving as we say “Welcome” to new member, Bike Borrego. Offering EBike Tours and rentals, Bike Borrego is a fully licensed State Park concessionaire. They are currently closed for the hot summer months and will reopen on October 1, for what the travel industry predicts to be a VERY busy season.

On to Borrego Days which many do not know is the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce’s (BSCC) major fundraiser of the year. Somewhere along the way, the importance of this event for the BSCC got lost in translation making it another annual event. So if my calculations are correct, by the time you read this, the BSCC Board of Directors will have made a decision on whether to have Borrego Days in 2021 or not. As soon as the decision is made, we’ll start spreading the word via the Chamber website – visitborrego.com, Chamber Facebook page @BorregoSprings, Instagram @embraceborrego and the Chamber Weekly that goes out to the community every Wednesday at 1 p.m. Sign up for the free Weekly at visitborrego@gmail.com.

The board asks that you please respect whatever decision is reached due to the months of planning involved, manpower needed, sponsors, and the circumstances of today. Borrego Days doesn’t magically happen, it takes a community, and we’re certain the community will step up to the plate!

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

borregospringschamber.com

