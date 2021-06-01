BSPAC: "Bring up the Lights"

The Borrego Springs Performing Arts campaign to “Bring up the Lights” just took a double step forward. The Board of Directors has secured $15,000 in matching funds. All contributions received for the campaign between May 15 to June 15 up to a total of $15,000 will be doubled.

The BSPAC undertook a campaign in March 2021 to repair, replace, and modernize the Theatre’s existing lighting system. Shuttered since March 2020, but hopeful of returning to a new season in the fall of 2021, the Board proposed to address safety and infrastructure issues. Paramount to this effort is the renovation of the 40 year old lighting systems.

To date, BSPAC has applied for multiple grants, received two grants and community contributions of approximately 50% of the goal of the project. At the same time, the Board has worked with various contractors to reduce the cost of the renovation from an initial bid of $175,000 to a more reachable goal. The deadline to decide whether the project can begin this summer is July 1.

Contributions of any size are greatly appreciated. To make a tax deductible donation toward the project, please visit http://www.bspac.org to contribute by PayPal or send a donation directly to BSPAC, PO Box 243, Borrego Springs, California 92004. All donations over $250 are receipted.

For more information, contact BSPAC at bspac2016@gmail.com.