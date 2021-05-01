Eleanor Pena

May 11, 1951 – April 6, 2021

Eleanor was born on May 11, 1935. She was a San Diego native and spent her childhood in Old Town San Diego.

In 1995, she moved to Ocotillo Wells with the love of her life, Henry. The two immediately fit in the community and quickly made friends. It was there she spent the remainder of her life.

Eleanor was the mother of five children; Yvonne Benedict, Raul Coronado, Heidi Pena, Tonya Pena and Karen Ingersoll. She loved them all unconditionally. She supported each of them through thick and thin. There was nothing she would not do for them. Eleanor was not only a great mom, she was an extremely loving, proud grandma. Nothing made her happier than to spoil her eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She loved them with all her heart, they brought her so much joy. She also had two younger sisters, Evelyn Peoples and Marsha Mattos, both of whom she loved and was tremendously close.

Eleanor was spunky and loved to dress in hats, sunglasses, jewelry all with polished, sparkling nails. She was also a lot of fun. At family parties, it was not uncommon to see her spinning around the dance floor, singing songs and telling jokes all with a smile on her beautiful face.

Eleanor's love for cooking assisted the family when they opened their family owned restaurant, My Desert Rose in Ocotillo Wells. She truly enjoyed meeting and taking care of the locals and off-roaders. Many of the patrons became her friends.

On April 6, 2021 Eleanor went to be with her Lord & Savior, Jesus. She leaves behind her sweetheart Henry, her children; Bonnie, Raul, Tonya, Karen & son-in-law, Corey. Her beloved daughter, Heidi and grandson, JR both preceded her in death.

Eleanor will be greatly missed by them along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.