Soroptimist 2021 Blue Book Additions, Changes, Deletions

 

Last updated 5/27/2021 at 11:47am



The 54th edition of the Soroptimist of Borrego Springs Phone Directory, popularly known as the Blue Book, is being updated. If you have changes to your listing or are new to the community and wish to be in the 2022 Blue Book, please send an e-mail to bssoroptimist@yahoo.com. Be sure to include your name, phone number and box number (optional). Landlines and/or cell phones may be listed. Listings in the white and yellow pages are free. Ad information is available at Graphics You Can Trust in the Mall.

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
