Meta Skin Studio Opens

The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce held a small, intimate gathering for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the new business in Borrego, Meta Skin Studio, located at The Mall. This ceremony was the first ribbon cutting event Borrego Springs has had in over a year.

Chamber President Clint Brandin welcomed the owner Nicole Mandallaz with a Chamber plaque and Honorary Mayor Andy Macuga presented a welcoming proclamation from Supervisor Jim Desmond.