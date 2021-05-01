Leave No Trace In Your Happy Place

As we head out of spring and into early summer, daytime activities will start to decrease while nighttime activities will increase, which means summer campfires. We know how fun it is to sit around a campfire, watch for shooting stars, and roast marshmallows. We want you to enjoy your time in the Park while keeping the desert protected.

So how can you ensure your campfire has the least amount of impact on the environment? Follow Leave No Trace Principle #5, Minimize Campfire Impacts!

Campfires can cause lasting impacts to the environment. Use a lightweight stove for cooking and enjoy a candle lantern for light.

Illegal ground fires are prohibited. Campfires are allowed in camper-provided metal containers with bottom and sides, or in Park-provided metal fire rings in primitive campsites.

Do not collect firewood or dried brush in the Park. Bring firewood from local County to lower risk of exposure to pests.

Burn all wood and coals to ash. Put out campfires completely.

Do not burn trash or dispose of trash in fire rings. Pack out ashes with you when using a fire pan to leave no trace.

Keep fires small or consider foregoing a campfire to enjoy the dark skies in remote areas of our designated "International Dark Sky Park"

– Anza-Borrego Foundation