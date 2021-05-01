We hope you awesomely celebrated Earth Day last week! As much as we love honoring it each year, we think it is a day that should be celebrated every day! We asked some of our Parks’ experts on their best tips for how to celebrate Earth Day every day, and here is what they had to say:

1. If you’re still going in to work, walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation when possible. if you must take your own car, make sure it is well maintained (properly inflated tires reduce gas consumption) and reduce your speed for improve fuel efficiency.

2. Steer clear of single use plastics. Single use plastics cause damage to wildlife, pollute our land and oceans, and leach chemicals into our water supply. Ditch these plastics and buy reuseables that can be used over and over. Check out our reuseable water bottles at https://www.shop.theabf.org/gifts-and-collectibles.

3. Go meatless one day a week. Going meatless one day a week can reduce your meat consumption by as much as 15%. Benefits of dedicating one day to eating all plants include: conserves grain, water, land, and reduces greenhouse gas.

4. Conserve water. Water conservation is a big deal to us here in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Water is vital to life and needs to be conserved. A few ways to help conserve water every day are: Ditch the lawn and plant native plants at your home, install water-effiecient appliances in your home, check for any leaks at your home, turn off the water while brushing your teeth, install instant water heaters, and use a car wash not your hose.

5. Volunteer. We have many volunteer opportunities available. For more information, go to https://theabf.org/volunteer-anza-borrego-foundation/

– Anza-Borrego Foundation