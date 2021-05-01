Borrego Celebrates Mexican Mother's Day with a Little Help from Friends

Even though the pandemic threatened to close down important celebrations, Borregans have risen to every occasion with ingenious ways to be thankful and show appreciation for the special people in our lives. One such celebration, Mexican Mother's Day, May 10, about to be a victim of lockdowns and social distancing, was saved by the Borrego Springs Soroptimist Club.

With help from Martha Deichler, and the Borrego Springs School District that formerly organized the annual event at Christmas Circle, the women of Soroptimist stepped up to underwrite a special drive through for Moms in The Mall, complete with Mexican candies, music, flowers, and gift certificates from local businesses; and lots of love.

The event began at 4 p.m. As carloads of mothers were escorted past the old library in The Mall, Soroptimist volunteers handed out goodies, with special prizes for the first 120 mothers.

"A warm and appreciative 'Thank You' to Borrego businesses that once again came through with generous donations. Despite the economic pain our community has suffered, our business owners always find a way to share," stated Judy Stewart, president of the local chapter.

The two most important celebrations in Mexico are December 12, celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe, and May 10, Mother's Day in Mexico. In a sense, both dates celebrate mothers and show the importance of mothers in the Mexican Culture. Our Lady of Guadalupe is Mexico's spiritual mother, loved and revered all over the world.

Mother's Day in Mexico is always celebrated on May 10. On that day, traffic goes crazy, restaurants are filled by families celebrating their mothers and grandmothers, flower shops & flower stands make their "Agosto," their best-selling month.

Since pre-Columbian times, mothers were considered the building force of society. They were the first teachers and protectors, thus the many representations of goddesses in pre-Hispanic religions. Around her, the destiny of the family, and the social organization, was formed, distributed and decided. Pre-Columbian men ruled, but the women were the mediators. Any offense to a mother in pre-Hispanic times was considered an unforgivable affront.

The role of mothers in Aztec society was very important, since they were in charge of teaching everything to their children, fundamental values and religion.

Today, in Borrego Springs, El Día de las Madres, Mother's Day was celebrated once again, honoring local moms of all religions and cultures with gifts, flowers, chocolates, but above all, love