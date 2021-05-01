RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Reception to Support Supervisor Desmond Re-Election

 

Last updated 5/19/2021 at 1:56pm

Please join friends of Borrego for an afternoon reception to support the re-election of Supervisor Jim Desmond on Saturday May 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rams Hill Golf Club, 1881 Rams Hill Road.

Suggested donation $250. Maximum donation is $900. Any donation is appreciated.

Make checks payable to: Desmond for Supervisor 2022 | 7918 El Cajon Blvd. #N-162 La Mesa, CA 91942

Please RSVP or for more information, contact Karolyn Dorsee at 858-756-2027 or karolyn@dorseeproductions.com.

This will be a safe, responsible, and socially-distanced reception in coherence with all State and County COVID-19 regulations. Masks required.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2021 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2021 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 05/21/2021 19:55