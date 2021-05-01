Reception to Support Supervisor Desmond Re-Election

Please join friends of Borrego for an afternoon reception to support the re-election of Supervisor Jim Desmond on Saturday May 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Rams Hill Golf Club, 1881 Rams Hill Road.

Suggested donation $250. Maximum donation is $900. Any donation is appreciated.

Make checks payable to: Desmond for Supervisor 2022 | 7918 El Cajon Blvd. #N-162 La Mesa, CA 91942

Please RSVP or for more information, contact Karolyn Dorsee at 858-756-2027 or karolyn@dorseeproductions.com.

This will be a safe, responsible, and socially-distanced reception in coherence with all State and County COVID-19 regulations. Masks required.